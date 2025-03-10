Rockstar Games refreshed the GTA Online experience on PC to a certain extent with GTA 5 Enhanced's recent launch. This version of the multiplayer contains new features that were previously limited to the title's Current-Gen console ports. It also takes advantage of a few notable technical improvements. These aspects make it seem much better than its GTA 5 Legacy variant, the title's original PC port that came out in 2015.

Here are five things that GTA Online Enhanced does but Legacy doesn't.

5 things that GTA Online Enhanced does but Legacy doesn't

1) Allows installation of HSW Performance upgrades

HSW Performance upgrades can be equipped to a specific set of vehicles. Installing these in a compatible ride significantly improves its performance. For example, the Bravado Banshee GTS, as per YouTuber Broughy1322's tests, can hit a top speed of 138.00 mph with standard performance upgrades. However, with HSW upgrades, that statistic goes up to a whopping 172.50 mph.

They can be installed in a compatible car or bike at the LS Car Meet in GTA Online Enhanced. On the other hand, no vehicle can be equipped with HSW upgrades in the multiplayer's Legacy version on PC.

2) Rewards for completing Career Progress Challenges

Career Progress menu (Image via Rockstar Games)

Career Progress in GTA Online Enhanced is a menu wherein players can take a look at four tiers of challenges associated with several businesses, Contact Missions, heists, and other activities in the multiplayer. Beating these challenges provides rewards like cash, RP, apparel, and even vehicles.

In short, Career Progress provides an additional incentive for grinding activities besides just the standard payouts. Unfortunately, this feature is not a part of the multiplayer's Legacy version.

3) Utilizes Ray Tracing features

Ray Tracing is a technology that aims to simulate light in virtual environments in a natural and realistic manner. GTA 5 Ray Tracing features in the Enhanced PC version include Ray Traced Global Illumination, Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion, Ray Traced Shadows, as well as Ray Traced Reflections. Both story mode and the multiplayer can take advantage of these.

They can be turned on easily in the pause menu settings in the latest version. No such features exist in GTA Online Legacy.

4) Features wildlife in the open-world

Deer in Grand Theft Auto Online Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 story mode (both Legacy and Enhanced) feature a variety of animals and birds, especially in the Blaine County region. They add life and character to the open-world. However, they have been missing from the multiplayer's Legacy version since launch back in 2015.

On the other hand, the new GTA Online Enhanced PC version boasts ambient animals in its vast open-world map. Players can participate in the Wildlife Photography Challenge, which requires taking pictures of a few animals and birds every day, to earn a bit of cash and RP.

5) Helps beginners with Career Builder

New players are thrown into the mix without much guidance in GTA Online Legacy. Although there are a few beginner-friendly jobs in 2025, the initial journey can prove a little tricky, as most of the best businesses, vehicles, and weapons are — as one would expect — quite costly.

GTA Online Enhanced offers great help in this regard via the Career Builder. This feature provides beginners with $4,000,000 that they must spend on a set of specific businesses, vehicles, and weapons. They also get to keep any remaining amount post this expenditure.

