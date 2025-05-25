5 best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (May 25 to 29, 2025)

There are many things to do in GTA Online this week – collect new bonuses, complete new weekly challenges, and claim new weekly discounts. The last one gives a great opportunity to pick new vehicles in the game at cheaper prices. The game offers a 40% discount on different types of cars and vehicles, including sports classics, supercars, and more. However, not every ride is worth buying, so we'll help you pick the best ones.

This article shares the five best vehicles in GTA Online this week that car collectors should keep an eye on.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the ongoing discounts in GTA Online this week.

5 best vehicles in GTA Online this week include Autarch and Hotring Sabre (May 25 to 29, 2025)

1) Autarch

Supercars always have a special place in the hearts of millions around the globe, and the Overflod Autarch is one such supercar you should check out in GTA Online this week. It is a two-seater hypercar that Rockstar Games added in 2017 with the Doomsday Heist DLC update.

In terms of performance, the Autarch is highly competitive. Not only can it go up to a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h), but it can also complete one lap in just 0:59.776, making it one of the fastest and best vehicles in GTA Online this week.

Players can acquire the vehicle for a 40% discounted price of $1,173,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Declasse Hotring Sabre

A blue Declasse Hotring Sabre (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many players like to drive sports cars in GTA Online, and for good reason. These automobiles are made for dynamic performance, especially in the areas of acceleration, handling, and top speed, and the Declasse Hotring Sabre is no different. It is a two-seater stock car that highly resembles the real-life 1st-generation Chevrolet Lumina.

Moreover, the Horting Sabre runs on a single-cam V8 engine, allowing it to go up to a maximum speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:06.300. Despite its spin-out issues, it remains one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week that gamers can grab on a 40% discount.

It can be obtained from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for as low as $373,500.

3) Euros

Another sports car that gamers should check out is the Annis Euros, a two-seater that looks like a Nissan 370Z (Z34). Rockstar Games added it in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners DLC update.

When it comes to performance, the Euros can go up to a top speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:04.040. Moreover, the vehicle has good cornering ability, allowing players to take turns without losing much speed, making it another one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week.

The Euros can be acquired for a 40% discounted price of $1,080,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Flash GT

It seems that Rockstar Games has focused on sports cars this week, as another one is currently featured in the game – the Vapid Flash GT. The two-seater rally/sports car looks like a Ford Fiesta RS WRC.

Powered by a transversely-laid engine, the Flash GT possesses a top speed of 116.00 mph (186.68 km/h) and can take about 1:04.097 to complete one lap on average. Its strength is its incredible off-road capabilities, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week for those who love to go off-roading.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to grab the sports car for as low as $1,005,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

5) Drift Yosemite

A picture of Drift Yosemite (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s the Declasse Drift Yosemite, a two-seater custom pick-up truck that highly resembles the real-life 2nd-generation Chevrolet C10. It debuted five years ago with the Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update.

According to YouTuber Broughy1322, the Dirft Yosemite can reach a top speed of 107.50 mph (173.00 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.600. While its performance is decent, it’s best known for its drifting capabilities, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week for those who love to take corners with styles.

Players can buy the Drift Yosemite for as low as $588,600 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Picking up a ride always depends on one’s preferences. However, all the aforementioned ones are some of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week that shouldn’t be ignored.

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More