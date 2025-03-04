GTA 5 Online update patch notes today (March 4, 2025)

Rockstar has released a brand new GTA 5 Online update today (March 4, 2025) called the Oscar Guzman Flies Again. Apart from a brand new business to run, it has also added four never-seen-before vehicles to the virtual world of Los Santos. The new content is available for all players on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X|S, with the developers having released the patch notes recently.

That said, let’s quickly take a look at the patch notes of the GTA 5 Online update today.

GTA 5 Online update patch notes today: PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC (Legacy/Enhanced)

A promotional picture used for the GTA 5 Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even though it’s been more than 11 years since the game’s release, the GTA 5 Online update today still added plenty of new content for players to have fun with. Following the same format as the Agents of Sabotage DLC, here are the new GTA Online patch notes 1.70 for the Oscar Guzman Flies Again content:

New Property:

Gamers can now buy the McKenzie Field Hangar property, which will give them access to the new content and features added with the GTA 5 update today.

Purchasing the Hangar will also give players an additional 15 slots to those who already own Smuggler Hangars.

Plus members will get an additional five storage slots without the need to purchase the McKenzie Field Hangar.

The new Hangar owners can also request their owned Personal Aircraft on the runaway located just outside the property.

New Arms Trafficking Missions:

Six new freemode Smuggling missions have been added to the game, which players can repeat at any time.

Players can launch these missions from the new property itself or by calling Oscar Guzman while in freemode.

Here are the six new missions:

Vehicles:

Rockstar Games has added four brand new vehicles with the latest GTA 5 update today:

That’s all the new content that has been introduced with this update. Do note that this content is also available on the newly released GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC. For the first time ever, PC players can subscribe to the Plus membership and enjoy monthly perks like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

