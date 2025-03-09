The Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC content is finally live, adding a brand new set of GTA Online weekly discounts. This weekly sale allows players to save huge amounts of money on select items, which generally include some of the best things the game has to offer. At the moment, discounts of up to 40% are available to claim on select aircraft, vehicles, and property.

Let’s quickly learn about all of the discounted items featured in the latest weekly sale till 2:00 AM, March 13, 2025.

GTA Online weekly discounts include V-65 Molotok, Mammoth Tula, and more (March 9-13, 2025)

Here is a list of everything available at up to 40% discount as per the latest GTA Online weekly update:

HSW Upgrades (30% off)

(30% off) Grotti Cheetah Classic (30% off)

(30% off) Vapid Dominator GTX (30% off)

(30% off) Declasse Granger 3600LX (30% off)

(30% off) Vapid Ratel (30% off)

(30% off) Pegassi Zentorno (30% off)

(30% off) Bravado Youga Classic 4×4 (30% off)

(30% off) V-65 Molotok (40% off)

(40% off) Western Seabreeze (40% off)

(40% off) B-11 Strikeforce (40% off)

(40% off) Mammoth Tula (40% off)

While the McKenzie Field Hangar is the center of the Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions, other Hangars and their upgrades are still available at a 30% discount this week. Here are the locations on sale that players can use to set up their Hangar:

LSIA Hangar A17

LSIA Hangar 1

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497

Fort Zancudo Hangar A2

The next set of weekly discounts will be available after 2:00 am, March 3, 2025.

What should you buy in the current GTA Online weekly discounts (March 9-13, 2025)

Although Hangars on sale are worth considering, most players might already own one by now. As the new Oscar Guzman Flies Again content revolves around the Hangar, the best option would be to buy a new aircraft like the V-65 Molotok. This one-seater military fighter jet was added to the game in 2017 with the Smuggler’s Run DLC update. It is seemingly based on the real-life Soviet Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15.

In terms of performance, the V-65 Molotok runs on a single turbojet engine. This allows it to reach a top speed of 207.75 mph (334.34 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:36.367, making it one of the quickest vehicles in the entire game. Its strengths also include its durability and weaponry. Players can annihilate enemies by using its two powerful machine guns.

The aircraft can currently be acquired at a 40% discounted price of $2,872,800-$2,160,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

