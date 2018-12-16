×
Barkov completes hat trick in OT, Panthers beat Maple Leafs

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Dec 2018, 08:45 IST
AP Image

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored at 3:24 of overtime to complete his first NHL hat trick and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Barkov slipped the puck past goalie Frederik Andersen from the right side of the crease.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, and Roberto Luongo made 29 saves to help the Panthers snap a four-game skid.

Mitchell Marner scored twice for Toronto, John Tavares added his team-high 20th goal and Andersen stopped 28 shots. The Maple Leafs have lost four of their past five,

The Maple Leafs tied it at 3 with 1:39 left in regulation on Marner's second goal. His shot from the right circle beat the screened Luongo.

Toronto closed to 2-1 when Tavares tipped in a shot from the point by Jake Gardiner with 9:36 left in the third. Marner tied it with 3:39 left in the third, beating Luongo on the glove side from the right circle.

The Panthers reclaimed the lead 27 seconds later on Barkov's second goal. He fired a shot from the slot that got past Andersen.

NOTES: The Panthers have scored at least one power-play goal in 19 of their past 22 games. .. Florida recalled forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Jayce Hawryluk from Springfield of the AHL on Saturday. The Panthers also loaned forwards Anthony Greco and Dryden Hunt to Springfield. ... Florida C Nick Bjugstad missed his fourth game with an upper-body injury, but did participate in the morning skate. ... Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman was back in the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for his hit on Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

UP NEXT:

Maple Leafs: At New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Panthers: At Buffalo on Tuesday night.

