×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barkov scores twice, Panthers beat Coyotes 4-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    22 Mar 2019, 07:34 IST
AP Image

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored two goals and Jonathan Huberdeau had three assists as the Florida Panthers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Thursday night.

Mike Hoffman and MacKenzie Weegar also scored goals for the Panthers, who won for the first time in three games. Roberto Luongo made 32 saves and broke a five-game losing streak. Evgenii Dadonov added two assists.

Brad Richardson and Michael Grabner scored for the Coyotes, who lost their third straight. Darcy Kuemper stopped 18 shots.

Trailing 3-1, Arizona closed to 3-2 when Richardson's shot from the point got through traffic and past Luongo with 2:24 left in the third.

Barkov's second goal, an empty-netter with 50 seconds left, made the score 4-2.

Hoffman broke a 1-1 tie with his power-play goal at 10:55 of the second. Hoffman beat Kuemper with a shot from the right circle.

Weegar stretched the Panthers lead to 3-1 when his shot from the high slot went over Kuemper's glove at 5:09 of the third.

Weegar had a potential second goal overturned with 9:07 left in the third when Arizona challenged the goal and it was ruled that Barkov interfered with Kuemper.

Grabner made the score 1-0 with a short-handed goal at 7:45 of the first. Grabner grabbed the puck from Jonathan Huberdeau near the blue line and beat Luongo on a breakaway. The Coyotes set a franchise record with 16 short-handed goals this season.

Advertisement

The Panthers tied the score at 1-all when Barkov's shot from the slot beat Kuemper on the stick side with 14.6 left in the first. Barkov extended his points streak to eight games.

NOTES: The Panthers have two 80-point players for the first time in franchise history IN Barkov (87) and Huberdeau (82). ... Keith Yandle's second assist on the Hoffman goal set a Florida franchise record for points in a season by a defenseman (58). ... C Jayce Hawryluk returned after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Coyotes D Jason Demers played his 600th NHL game. ... UFC stars Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza dropped the ceremonial puck before the game.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Panthers: Host the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Barkov has team-record 5 assists, Panthers beat Wild 6-2
RELATED STORY
Barkov completes hat trick in OT, Panthers beat Maple Leafs
RELATED STORY
Coyotes win 4th straight, 4-3 in shootout over Panthers
RELATED STORY
Killorn scores 3 as Lightning beat Capitals 6-3
RELATED STORY
Williams scores twice, Hurricanes defeat Panthers 4-3
RELATED STORY
Huberdeau scores late, Panthers edge Kings 4-3
RELATED STORY
Panthers start fast, rout Red Wings 6-1
RELATED STORY
Hoffman, Barkov lift Panthers over Golden Knights 3-1
RELATED STORY
Wade crashes into a fan -- Panthers star Aleksander Barkov
RELATED STORY
Tatar scores twice to lead Canadiens over Panthers 5-3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us