Devils beat sliding Coyotes 2-1 in shootout

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    24 Mar 2019, 02:32 IST
AP Image

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Blake Coleman and Pavel Zacha scored in the shootout and the New Jersey Devils hurt Arizona's playoff chances with a 2-1 victory Saturday, sending the Coyotes to their fourth straight loss.

Drew Stafford scored in regulation for New Jersey. MacKenzie Blackwood made 23 saves in regulation and stopped five of six chances in the shootout.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Arizona, and Darcy Kuemper had 31 saves.

The Coyotes had two great chances on a power play in overtime, with Derek Stepan and Clayton Keller each hitting the post.

ISLANDERS 4, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Bailey scored twice 1:23 apart in the third period, stopping a 12-game drought and leading the Islanders to the win.

Nick Leddy and Brock Nelson also scored for New York, which had dropped two in a row and three of four overall. Robin Lehner made 22 stops.

The Islanders (43-25-7) moved within a point of idle Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Robert Hagg and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 36 saves.

The Flyers (36-31-8) had won two of three. But the home loss against New York is a big blow to their fleeting chances of rallying to the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

