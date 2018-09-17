Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Islanders beat Flyers 3-0 at Nassau Coliseum

Associated Press
17 Sep 2018
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Kieffer Bellows and Cal Clutterbuck scored power-play goals in the first period to help the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Sunday in the preseason opener for both teams.

Bellows opened the scoring at 6:55, and Clutterbuck connected with 4:14 left in the period. Sebastian Aho added a second-period goal.

Robin Lehner and Christopher Gibson split time in goal, with Lehner making eight saves and Gibson stopping nine shots.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 13 of 15 shots in his half of the game, and Alex Lyon stopped nine of 10 shots.

The game was played at the refurbished Nassau Coliseum, the Islanders' home from 1972-73 through 2014-15 before they moved to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Awaiting a new arena at Belmont Park, the Islanders will split games between Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center. This season, they will play 20 of their 41 home games at Nassau Coliseum.

BRUINS 2, CAPITALS 1, SO

In Boston, Zane McIntyre made 21 saves in Boston's victory over Stanley Cup champion Washington.

Jakub Lauko scored for the Bruins in the first period, and Brett Connolly tied it in the second.

Danton Heinen had the only goal in the shootout.

Pheonix Copley and Vitek Vanecek split time in goal for Washington. Copley stopped 21 of 22, and Vanecek stopped all 12 shots he faced.

