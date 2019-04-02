×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Marchessault's goal leads Golden Knights over Oilers 3-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    02 Apr 2019, 10:26 IST
AP Image

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored his sixth game-winning goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Monday night.

Vegas goaltender Malcolm Subban stopped 18 shots while making his ninth straight start in place of Marc-Andre Fleury. Subban ended an 0-3-2 skid since earning his first career shutout on March 21 and has a 2.67 goals-against average during the nine-game span.

Cody Eakin and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored for Vegas.

Connor McDavid tied a career best with his 41st goal and Mikko Koskinen made 28 saves for Edmonton.

With third place in the Pacific Division and a first-round playoff date with San Jose already locked up, Vegas ended a five-game losing streak. The Golden Knights won the season series 3-1, outscoring Edmonton 15-9.

The Oilers, meanwhile, started the game with their playoff hopes intact but were eliminated from contention midway through the first period when Colorado earned a point in a shootout loss at St. Louis.

Eakin got things started for the Golden Knights early in the first when he gathered the puck just outside the blue line, skated to the top of the right circle and roofed a wrist shot past Koskinen to make it 1-0.

Marchessault quickly made it 2-0 just 51 seconds into the second when he poked the puck away from Leon Draisaitl in the defensive zone, broke free alone and beat Koskinen with a backhand between his legs.

McDavid scored when he was left alone in the right circle, received a pass from linemate Zack Kassian and fired a wrist shot through Subban's legs to make it 2-1.

Advertisement

Bellemare's empty-netter provided the final margin.

NOTES: Vegas RW Reilly Smith celebrated his 28th birthday. ... Vegas is the seventh team in NHL history to make the playoffs in each of its first two seasons. ... Fleury was scratched again and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Golden Knights: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Subban keeps up home domination, Vegas beats Oilers 6-3
RELATED STORY
Martinook leads Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Golden Knights
RELATED STORY
Hoffman, Barkov lift Panthers over Golden Knights 3-1
RELATED STORY
Grubauer helps Avs hold on for 4-3 win over Golden Knights
RELATED STORY
Connor scores twice, Jets top Golden Knights 4-1
RELATED STORY
Coyle's third-period goal sends Wild past Golden Knights 4-2
RELATED STORY
Wild defeat Golden Knights 3-2, stay in playoff hunt
RELATED STORY
Kane, Donskoi each score 2 goals as Sharks top Oilers 7-2
RELATED STORY
Atkinson scores twice, Blue Jackets beat Golden Knights 4-3
RELATED STORY
Kane leads surging Blackhawks to 6-2 over Oilers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us