×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Rangers' Buchnevich out 4 to 6 weeks with broken thumb

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    13 Nov 2018, 04:07 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have announced forward Pavel Buchnevich will miss four to six weeks with a broken thumb.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury during the Rangers' 5-4 shootout victory at Columbus on Saturday night. He had a goal and an assist in the game, giving him three goals and three assists in New York's season-best 5-0-1 run.

For the season, Buchnevich is tied for fifth on the team with nine points (five goals, four assists) in 14 games.

Rangers coach David Quinn said Monday the team will see how the next few games go before deciding whether to call someone up in Buchnevich's absence.

New York was also expected to be without forward Mats Zuccarello against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, and Quinn hoped to have him back Thursday night when the Rangers visit the crosstown-rival Islanders.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Vesey's shootout goal lifts Rangers over Blue Jackets
RELATED STORY
Pionk, Zibanejad rally Rangers to 5-3 win over Canadiens
RELATED STORY
Lundqvist, Vesey lead Rangers to 3-1 win over Sabres
RELATED STORY
Schmaltz makes key play as Blackhawks beat Rangers 4-1
RELATED STORY
Blue Jackets' Dubinsky out 4-6 weeks with strained oblique
RELATED STORY
Shattenkirk's shootout goal leads Rangers past Sharks 4-3
RELATED STORY
Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals beat Rangers 4-3 in OT
RELATED STORY
Foegele scores 2 as Hurricanes beat winless Rangers 8-5
RELATED STORY
Subban helps Predators beat rebuilding Rangers 3-2
RELATED STORY
Quinn gets first win, Rangers beat Sharks in overtime 3-2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us