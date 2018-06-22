Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sabres excited to draft Swede Rasmus Dahlin first overall

Sabres excited to draft Swede Rasmus Dahlin first overall

Associated Press
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 22:54 IST
7
AP Image

DALLAS (AP) — Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill can't hide his excitement about the chance to select Rasmus Dahlin first overall in the NHL draft.

Botterill says he's as impressed with the Swedish defenseman's analysis of his game as his dynamic playmaking skills on the ice.

Dahlin could become the second Swedish player taken with the No. 1 pick after Mats Sundin in 1989. Sundin went on to a Hall of Fame career. Dahlin is projected to be a franchise-altering piece on the blue line. If he goes to the Sabres, he can help center Jack Eichel and provide a spark to Buffalo's offense.

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SWhyno

National Hockey League
All eyes on Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin as NHL draft arrives
RELATED STORY
Dahlin has potential to provide stagnant Sabres a spark
RELATED STORY
NHL draft action likely to begin with Montreal's 3rd pick
RELATED STORY
Top NHL draft prospect Dahlin draws a big crowd in Buffalo
RELATED STORY
Buffalo buzzing over Bills draft picks, Sabres lottery win
RELATED STORY
Plenty of trade chatter heading into NHL draft
RELATED STORY
Gaudreau buys stake in his former USHL team in Dubuque, Iowa
RELATED STORY
The Latest: New Jersey's Taylor Hall wins Hart Trophy as MVP
RELATED STORY
Senators exec accused of touching, lewd comments to driver
RELATED STORY
Vegas' wild playoff run built from expansion draft bonanza
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us