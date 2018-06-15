Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Toronto beats Texas 6-1 in Game 7 to win AHL's Calder Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018
14
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist to help the Toronto Marlies win the American Hockey League's Calder Cup, 6-1 over the Texas Stars in Game 7 on Thursday night.

Mason Marchment also scored twice, Carl Grundstrom and Ben Smith added goals, and Garret Sparks made 29 saves for the Toronto Maple Leafs' top farm club.

"We got the first goal, we got the second goal too and we could play on that," said Johnsson, selected the playoffs MVP. "It made it a little bit easier."

The Marlies led the AHL with 112 points during the regular season and won 10 straight playoff games before being pushed to the distance by the Stars, Dallas' top development team.

"We seemed like we had all those answers," Marlies coach Sheldon Keefe said. "That just showed how resilient we were as a team and how competitive we are. And just the fact that we weren't going to be denied."

The last Toronto AHL affiliate to win the Calder Cup was the New Brunswick Hawks in 1982.

"This has been a championship group all season," Keefe said. "To get the final reward here is the icing on the cake. I've never been a part of a group that's been more deserving."

Austin Fyten scored for Texas, ending Sparks' shutout bid midway through the third period.

Sparks was back in goal after being pulled early in the third period Tuesday night in a Game 6 loss.

"I felt a personal responsibility to step up and I thought I did that," Sparks said.

