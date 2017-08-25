Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers defeat U Mumba 39-36

by PTI News 25 Aug 2017, 22:27 IST

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) U Mumba started their home campaign on a losing note after being defeated by Jaipur Pink Panthers 39 -36, as the Mumbai leg of the season five of the Pro Kabaddi League began here this evening. The home team, which was trailing 14-24 after the first half, made a remarkable comeback in the second one, but their efforts fell short to secure a win. For the visitors, Jasvir Singh (10 points) and Pawan Kumar (nine points) were the chief architects of their victory. With this win, Jaipur have four wins and 22 points from six games. After this game, U Mumba have four defeats and 17 points from seven games. Their skipper Anup Kumar would expect his boys to come back strongly when they take on Puneri Paltan in Maharashtra derby. The home team started well as they clinched two points in the first three minutes to take a 2-0 lead. But after five minutes, Jaipur defence did the scoring as they led 4-3. Kumar then scored with a two-point raid in the seventh minute to extend the lead to 7-3. It was a close game for the first ten minutes as both teams were tied at 8-8. In the 12th minute, Jaipur extended their lead to 13-8, and after 16 minutes, a three point raid by Jasvir helped the visitors to extend their lead to 18-9. Anup Kumar scored with a raid point in the opening minute of the second half, but Pawan Kumar scored two points as Jaipur led 26-14 after 21 minutes. Jaipur inflicted an all out in the 26th minute to lead 35-19. Jaipur, who were relentless, did not give any chance to U Mumba for 30 minutes. The home side tried to make a comeback in the last five minutes as they inflicted an all out in the 36th minute as they trailed 30-38. U Mumba scored four points in the next two minutes as they trailed 34-38 in the 38th minute with Darshan Kadian scoring a raid point. But, the visitors survived a late onslaught to snatch the game 39-36. In the other game of the evening, Bengal Warriors took on Patna Pirates