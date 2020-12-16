A jack o'lantern in Minecraft is a block crafted from a carved pumpkin and torch, that acts as a light source.

In the real world, a jack o'lantern is a festive carved pumpkin lantern that is most connected with the Halloween season. It is a tradition for many people in the United States to carve one of these pumpkin lanterns every year for Halloween.

In Minecraft, players can craft and create their very own jack o'lanterns in-game. These blocks serve as a light source and can be crafted quickly with just a carved pumpkin and a torch. However, there are a couple extra neat tricks that Minecraft players can use their jack o'lanterns for compared to those found in the real world.

This article will break down how to craft and discuss the various uses for jack o'lanterns in Minecraft.

How to craft a jack o'lantern in Minecraft

In order to make a jack o'lantern, Minecraft players will first need to assemble all the components required to do so. The items required to make a jack o'lantern are a carved pumpkin and a torch.

Starting with the carved pumpkin, Minecraft players will first need to get their hands on a regular pumpkin. Pumpkins are a fruit block in Minecraft that can be found naturally generated in terrarian of most biomes throughout the Overworld.

Pumpkins can also most commonly be found in taiga and snowy taiga villages, as the hay bales in these villages have been replaced by pumpkins. The woolen tents in pillager outposts and stem farm rooms in woodland mansion are also great places to look.

Wandering traders also have opportunity to sell a pumpkin for the price of a single emerald.

Once players have acquired a pumpkin, all they need to do is use a pair of shears on a pumpkin placed on the ground to carve it. Carved pumpkins can naturally generate in taiga and snowy taiga villages in the piles of regular pumpkins found there, if players are looking to save a bit of time.

The only other component needed to craft a pumpkin is a torch. Players can quickly acquire one by combining a piece of coal and a stick. Torches can also be found naturally generated in the world at variety of different locations, such as mineshafts and even on the exit portal after defeating the Ender Dragon.

The recipe to craft a jack o'lantern in Minecraft (Image via MCBasic/YouTube)

All a Minecraft player has to do now is combine a carved pumpkin with a torch in the player crafting window or at a crafting table. Voila! Minecraft players will have crafted their very own jack o'lantern.

This jack o'lantern can be now be used as a light source, or to even build a snow or iron golem.