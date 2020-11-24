How to make an ender chest in Minecraft

In Minecraft, a common experience for players is running out of inventory space, with ender chests that issue is no more.

Crafted with nine obsidian and an eye of ender, the ender chest is a player-specific storage block that allows for easy transportation of items. The ender chest houses 27 storage slots that are unique for each player meaning that if one player puts their diamonds in, no other player can ever gain access to them.

Why is Minecraft's ender chest so special?

This chest is going to require nine obsidian and one eye of ender, arranged as seen in the image above, meaning players are going to have to take a trip into the nether and have a diamond pickaxe at minimum.

Now be warned, if a player breaks the ender chest without silk touch, the block will break and drop eight obsidian. If this happens, don't be worried as the blocks and items inside the chest are still fine.

Think of the ender chest as a pocket dimension, where no matter what part of Minecraft the player is in, the storage inside will remain the same. Once players beat the ender dragon and begin scouring end cities and structures made of purpur blocks that generate naturally in ender islands after the defeat of the ender dragon, and gain the use of shulker boxes, these can greatly increase the ender chest's storage capabilities.

An ender chest filled with shulker boxes allows for 729 individual storage spaces that are entirely safe and secure from any other players accessing or stealing, making them the best storage system available inside of Minecraft.

Ender chests can also be found inside of end cities as well, granting players an extra way to gather and collect the blocks. Make sure to always have an ender chest handy, whether it be sitting in a player's inventory or one at each of their bases.

