What are the best uses for rabbit hide in Minecraft

Rabbits are one of the many Minecraft animals that players can see hopping around the world. It is an uncommon passive mob that provides raw rabbit meat, rabbit foot, and rabbit hide.

Players can find rabbits spawning in deserts, flower forest taigas, snowy tundras, snowy taigas, and the new upcoming mountain groves. Up to three rabbits can be seen spawning together at one time.

Although these furry mobs may not seem so helpful, they are the only source of rabbit hide in the game. Hide may not be talked about very much, but it can actually be resourceful.

What is rabbit hide used for in Minecraft

Leather

Items crafted using leather (Image via Minecraft)

The main usage for rabbit hide in Minecraft is to craft leather. Players can use four pieces of hide inside a crafting table to create one piece of leather.

Leather can be a very resourceful item as it can be used to craft various items in the game. Players will need leather to make books, low grade armor, item frames, and horse armor!

There are other ways to obtain leather in Minecraft, but rabbit hide can be one of the alternate ways of getting it.

Bundles

Brand new bundle item coming in 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

Bundles are a new item that will be introduced into the game along with the upcoming 1.18 update for Minecraft. These can be crafted using rabbit hide and will function as storage items meant for managing the player's inventory.

This will save multiple inventory slots as the bundle is similar to a shulker box. Players will be able to store multiple items in the bag and place it into their inventory. With this item, it only takes up one slot of inventory.

This will free up tons of space for players in their inventories.

