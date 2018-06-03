Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Torrence sets track records at NHRA qualifying in Joliet

Torrence sets track records at NHRA qualifying in Joliet

Associated Press
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 07:22 IST
9
AP Image

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Steve Torrence earned the top spot in Top Fuel after the second day of qualifying Saturday for the JEGS Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway.

Torrence set track records with a run of 3.677 seconds at 333.58 mph on Friday night, and held on to the No. 1 position for the first time this season. The event's defending champion and current Top Fuel points leader will be looking to add to his category-best three wins this season on Sunday.

"Yesterday had some pretty optimal conditions which allowed for us to have that strong run, but it is definitely a huge confidence booster to go into race day knowing my team has a strong handle on the tune-up," Torrence said. "I think we are getting really close to having the most consistent car we have ever had, and it's fun to be driving this racecar right now."

Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also earned No. 1 qualifying spots.

Hagan had a 3.917 at 326.79 and Anderson ran a 6.546 at 211.03 on Friday. Hines, who also led after the first day, regained the top spot with a 6.849 at 194.83 on Saturday.

COLUMN: Best name in racing shows willpower to win Indy 500
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch captures pole at Charlotte; Harvick starts last
RELATED STORY
Blaney goes for Pocono repeat with pole effort in qualifying
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: 5 incredible records broken by...
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch looks to check off box, win at Charlotte
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Records broken by Indian...
RELATED STORY
Hinchcliffe accepts blame for Indy 500 qualifying failure
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: List of Indians who broke records 
RELATED STORY
Strong May for Carpenter ends in 2nd in Indianapolis 500
RELATED STORY
Busch dominates again to win Xfinity Series race at Pocono
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...