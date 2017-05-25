Aussies rule in Strasbourg

It is turning out to be a successful week for Australia at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, while Kiki Bertens marches on in Germany.

by Omnisport News 25 May 2017, 01:11 IST

Australia's Daria Gavrilova.

Australia is guaranteed a semi-finalist in the Internationaux de Strasbourg following second-round wins for Daria Gavrilova and Ashleigh Barty.

Sixth seed Sam Stosur has been blazing a trail in the top half of the draw, storming through her opening two matches and dropping just two games along the way.

And it seems all of the Aussies are thriving in eastern France, with seventh seed Gavrilova overcoming a wobble to beat Elizaveta Kulichkova 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-4, setting up a last-eight clash with compatriot Barty.

The qualifier got the better of Camila Giorgi in a convincing 6-3 6-0 triumph on Wednesday.

There were also wins for Shelby Rogers and defending champion Caroline Garcia in round two.

Kiki Bertens remains on course to defend her title at the Nurnberger Versicherungscup following a 7-5 6-2 win against Annika Beck in tricky weather conditions.

"It was really tough today," Bertens said. "I think it was a lot different than yesterday, a little bit more cold, a little bit more wind. But I’m really happy to be through."

"A little bit more cold, a little bit more winds!" @kikibertens is happy to be in the next round #nuernbergercup @WTA pic.twitter.com/eSMF6I8yyr — NürnbergerCup (@NuernbergerCup) May 24, 2017

Alison Riske is next up for Bertens, while there were also victories for Yulia Putintseva, Misaki Doi, Yaroslava Shvedova and Carina Witthoeft.

Qualifier Barbora Krejcikova progressed thanks to an injury to fourth seed and home favourite Laura Siegemund.