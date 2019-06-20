×
Del Potro suffers another cruel injury blow

DelPotrocropped
Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion

Juan Martin del Potro will undergo surgery after suffering another fracture of his right patella.

The luckless Argentine fractured the same knee last October and only returned to the ATP Tour in May after being sidelined for almost three months.

Del Potro underwent regenerative knee treatment during his absence earlier this year but suffered another cruel blow during his first-round win over Denis Shapovalov at the Queen's Club Championships on Wednesday.

The 2009 US Open champion went for a scan after slipping during the second set in London and it was confirmed on Thursday that he faces another lay-off just over a week before Wimbledon gets under way.

Del Potro's spokesman, Jorge Viale, tweeted: "The medical studies done last night in a clinic in London show that Juan Martin del Potro has again suffered a fracture in the right patella.

"After consultation with his doctor, Angel Cotorro, it has been determined that it will require surgery. This will take place in the next couple of days with a date and location to be determined."

The 30-year-old has been blighted by injuries in his career, undergoing multiple wrist surgeries before returning to become a force once again.

