×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Federer enjoys serene Roland Garros return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    26 May 2019, 20:20 IST
RogerFederer - cropped
Roger Federer back at the French Open

Roger Federer enjoyed a winning return to the French Open, brushing aside Lorenzo Sonego 6-2 6-4 6-4 in the first round.

The 20-time grand slam champion is playing at Roland Garros for the first time since his 2015 quarter-final defeat to Stan Wawrinka but had little difficulty outmanoeuvring world number 73 Sonego.

There were no signs of the leg injury that forced Federer out of the Madrid Open earlier this month either, as he set the tone on Sunday with two breaks in the opening set.

Now 10 years on from his only French Open title, the Swiss cruised from there and can look ahead to continuing his latest bid against Oscar Otte, a lucky loser in qualifying who defeated Malek Jaziri in four sets.

Federer was quickly back in the groove on Court Philippe Chatrier and broke in front immediately as Sonego went long, before the third seed forced his opponent awkwardly into the net to double his advantage.

And that was enough to take the opener, with a hold to love clinching the set in just 24 minutes.

A stunning drop shot handed Federer a break at the start of the second and another followed when Sonego again missed the baseline.

There was a response this time, however, as Sonego won three games on the bounce, seizing a fourth break-point opportunity along the way, but it was a minor bump in the road for Federer on an otherwise serene afternoon.

Advertisement

The Italian held his own for much of the third, yet a glorious cross-court passing shot finally forged Federer's breakthrough in the ninth game and set up a hold to seal victory.


STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Roger Federer [3] bt Lorenzo Sonego 6-2 6-4 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer - 36/15
Sonego - 24/26

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer - 5/2
Sonego - 3/0

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer - 5/11
Sonego - 1/4

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer - 74
Sonego - 64

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer - 84/61
Sonego - 62/42

TOTAL POINTS

Federer - 96
Sonego - 66

Advertisement
French Open 2019: Unburdened Federer has a free hit on Roland Garros return
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros: A philatelic flashback on the champions
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: The top Opta facts ahead of Roland Garros
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: Preview, where to watch, live stream details and more
RELATED STORY
Top 3 performances by Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros finals
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Djokovic has an opportunity to come full circle at Roland Garros
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Roger Federer will retire in 2020
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019 Review: Djokovic triumphs, Nadal slips further, Federer makes comeback
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: 5 men's players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Is clay king Nadal finally vulnerable at Roland Garros?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us