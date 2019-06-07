×
I was really good and pretty awful! - Barty battles through to final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    07 Jun 2019, 20:26 IST
AshleighBarty - cropped
Ashleigh Barty celebrates in her semi-final

Ashleigh Barty was proud of the way she came through a "brutal" French Open semi-final despite admitting she was "pretty awful" at times against Amanda Anisimova.

The eighth seed - the highest ranked player in the last four - looked set for a straightforward outing against 17-year-old Anisimova as she raced into a 5-0 lead, only to dramatically collapse as she slipped a set and a break behind.

But Barty rallied impressively to emerge a 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-3 winner and move into the final of a grand slam for the first time in her career.

The Australian acknowledged that it was not her most accomplished performance but was delighted to be able to battle through and secure a huge result.

"The occasion, the conditions, it was pretty brutal out there," she told a news conference.

"I'm just proud of myself, the way I was able to fight and scrap and hang in there and find a way when I kind of threw away that first set.

"At the end of the day, it's an amazing opportunity. Yeah, I think it was just a really challenging day."

Assessing her performance, Barty added: "I played some really good tennis. I played some pretty awful tennis.

"At the end of the day, I think I was able to scrap and fight and find a way to keep competing. That's probably the best part that came out of today."

And Barty is now looking forward to meeting Marketa Vondrousova, another teenager and first-time finalist, in Roland Garros' showpiece match.

"It's amazing," she said. "It's been an incredible journey the last three years. It's been an incredible journey the last two weeks.

"I feel like I have played some really good tennis, some consistent tennis. Although that level wasn't there today for the whole match necessarily, it was there when I needed it.

"Yeah, I'm just so proud of myself the way we were able to go out there and handle it today. All things considered, we're in a pretty amazing place now."

