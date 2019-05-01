×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kuznetsova ends Buzarnescu challenge in first round

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    01 May 2019, 03:26 IST
Kuznetsova-Cropped
Two-time grand slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova

Svetlana Kuznetsova dumped last year's runner-up Mihaela Buzarnescu out of the Prague Open on Tuesday with a straight-sets victory.

Buzarnescu, the world number 29, was meeting Kuznetsova for the first time and the fourth seed came undone at the hands of the two-time grand slam champion in an hour and 25 minutes.

Kuznetsova won 76 per cent of points on her first serve and was broken only once in a 6-4 6-2 success in which she broke Buzarnescu four times.

Second seed Anastasija Sevastova lost in three sets to Anastasia Potapova and fifth seed Danielle Collins succumbed to American compatriot Jennifer Brady in a match that also went the distance.

Wang Qiang avoided a surprise exit, the third seed coming through 6-3 3-6 6-2 against Margarita Gasparyan after two hours and 15 minutes.

Viktoria Kuzmova, seeded seventh, bowed out in the first round as she lost 6-3 6-3 to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. There was better fortune for sixth seed Katerina Siniakova and ninth seed Barbora Strycova, who claimed straight-sets wins over Dalila Jakupovic and 2017 champion Mona Barthel respectively.

Defending champion Elise Mertens, top seed and the only top-20 player in the draw at the Grand Prix de Sar la Princesse Lalla Meryem, needed just over an hour to dispatch Belgian countrywoman Kirsten Flipkens 6-3 6-1.

Johanna Konta, the seventh seed, saved three match points in a remarkable comeback against Wang Yafan. She trailed 6-4 6-5 and fell 0-40 down, only to win 12 straight points to win a tie-break and force a decider that she claimed to progress 4-6 7-6 (7-0) 6-4.

Second seed Hsieh Su-wei was victorious in a three-set contest with Daria Gavrilova, 2018 runner-up Ajla Tomljanovic beat Fiona Ferro in straight sets and Maria Sakkari dropped only two games against Olga Danilovic in Rabat.

Advertisement
Qatar Total Open: Ostapenko wins tough opening match against Buzarnescu
RELATED STORY
Prague Open: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Hobart International: Bencic wins drama filled three-setter against Buzarnescu
RELATED STORY
Volvo Car Open: Wozniacki claws out three-set win over Buzarnescu
RELATED STORY
Kuznetsova marks return with Lugano comeback
RELATED STORY
Kuznetsova does it the hard way again in Lugano
RELATED STORY
Bencic follows Hopman Cup win with tough 1st-round in Hobart
RELATED STORY
Game from quick exit, Venus Williams wins at Australian Open
RELATED STORY
Tennis: Naomi Osaka's First Match Since Splitting With Coach Ends In Humiliating Defeat
RELATED STORY
Kvitova eases through in Stuttgart, Istanbul seeds tumble
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us