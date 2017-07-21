Martincova stuns Garcia for career-best win
Tereza Martincova defied the 120-place gap between her and Caroline Garcia in the rankings to reach the last eight in Gstaad.
Top seed Caroline Garcia crashed out in the second round of the Ladies Championship Gstaad as Tereza Martincova earned her first top-20 win.
Martincova is ranked 120 places below world number 20 Garcia but claimed a 7-5 7-6 (7-1) triumph in Switzerland.
Garcia spurned five set points in the first set and, although she recovered from 5-2 down in the second, it was Martincova who dominated the tie-break to progress.
"It's amazing for me, really, because it was such a tough match," Martincova said. "She’s a really good player. I played every single point and when we started, I was so nervous. But I really like her and her game; for me, I don't know what to say.
"We played before on hard courts, which is my favourite surface, but we played in the evening and I had some problems with my eyes. I wasn't as nervous this time, but come on, she's still top 20."
By contrast second seed Kiki Bertens made light work of qualifier Anna Zaja, winning 6-4 6-2, but Johanna Larsson needed three sets to see off Barbara Haas 1-6 7-5 6-1. Antonia Lottner beat Patty Schnyder 7-6 (7-0) 2-6 6-3.
There were also shocks at the Bucharest Open as Pauline Parmentier knocked out fifth seed Elise Mertens 3-6 6-4 6-4 after two hours, 22 minutes.
Qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru needed six minutes more to defeat ninth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4 4-6 6-2 while seventh seed Irina-Camelia Begu saw off Romanian compatriot Jaqueline Christian 6-4 6-0 and Tatjana Maria's opponent Nadia Podoroska retired at 4-1 down in the first set.