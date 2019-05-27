×
Nadal: I'm never convinced about anything

Omnisport
NEWS
News
63   //    27 May 2019, 22:08 IST
rafaelnadal - Cropped
Rafael Nadal in action

Rafael Nadal says he is "almost convinced about nothing in this world" despite starting his quest for a 12th French Open crown with a commanding win over Yannick Hanfmann.

The clay-court great was in brilliant form on Court Philippe-Chatrier, reeling off a 6-2 6-1 6-3 victory in double-quick time.

Nadal found his form in time for Roland Garros by triumphing in Rome having suffered semi-final defeats in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

The Spaniard was asked at a post-match news conference when he started feeling in good shape for the French Open, replying: "It's very difficult to be convinced that you're okay. 

"I don't know if many people are convinced about anything in this life. I think when you're convinced about something, you're very arrogant, because most of the time you can hope that something is going to happen and have the desire for something to happen. 

"But to be convinced... I'm almost convinced about nothing in this world. The only thing I was convinced about is that I wanted to work, to try and arrive at the event in a good shape, whatever it was."

The match was Nadal's first experience of the revamped Court Philippe-Chatrier but he said there were no noticeable differences aside from the new aesthetically pleasing aspects.

"Being honest, the feeling to play in this court is not a big difference. I think it's the same. I don't have different feelings," he added. 

"The court by itself, in terms of visual game, we can talk about small differences, but in terms of playing tennis, I think is the same. 

"The wind is coming the same way. It's still a very, very big court. I don't see any difference playing tennis here." 

