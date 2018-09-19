Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ostapenko begins Korea Open defence with victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    19 Sep 2018, 17:56 IST
JelenaOstapenko - cropped
Jelena Ostapenko in action

Jelena Ostapenko began the defence of her Korea Open title with a comfortable 6-3 6-3 win over Lara Arruabarrena.

The Latvian's only previous attempt to retain a title resulted in a disappointing first-round loss at this year's French Open, but she had more joy with her second try as she secured progression in just one hour and 14 minutes.

Top seed Ostapenko racked up 32 winners against 2016 Korea Open champion Arruabarrena, but 29 unforced errors contributed to putting her one point away from falling 3-0 down in the second set.

However, the world number 10 managed to force a break and added another two as she set up a meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Ostapenko said of Arruabarrena: "She's a very good player and very consistent. It was a good match for me, especially for the first round because first rounds are always tough."

Hsieh Su-wei awaits the victor of Ostapenko's match against Alexandrova in the quarter-finals following a 6-2 6-1 triumph over Stefanie Vogele, with Maria Sakkari, Ajla Tomljanovic and Evgeniya Rodina joining her in the last eight.

Second seed Kiki Bertens overcame Luksika Kumkhum 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 and will take on Dalila Jakupovic for the right to face Rodina.

Omnisport
NEWS
Korea Open 2018: Jelena Ostapenko begins title defense...
RELATED STORY
Federer begins Halle defence with comfortable Bedene win
RELATED STORY
Ostapenko into maiden Wimbledon semi
RELATED STORY
Western and Southern Open: Cornet overcomes deficit to...
RELATED STORY
US Open: Sharapova delivers the beat down to Ostapenko to...
RELATED STORY
US Open: Ostapenko wins by a thread over Petkovic
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki crashes out of US Open, Sharapova to meet...
RELATED STORY
Kerber pounces on error-strewn Ostapenko display to reach...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon: Ostapenko gives little to Flipkens in straight...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best WTA World No. 1s
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us