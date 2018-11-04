×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Party for Barty as she lifts WTA Elite Trophy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    04 Nov 2018, 16:29 IST
ashleighbarty - cropped
WTA Elite Trophy champion Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty made light work of Wang Qiang in the WTA Elite Trophy final to claim the biggest title of her career.

The Australian only needed 81 minutes to see off Wang in Zhuhai, the Australian cruising to a 6-3 6-4 victory that brings the third tournament win of her career.

Barty's week had begun with defeat to Aryna Sabalenka in the Orchid Group, but she battled back to beat Caroline Garcia and qualify for the semi-finals.

She needed to come from a set down to oust defending champion Julia Goerges in the last four, and her reward was a comfortable outing on Sunday.

Wang was immediately under pressure as Barty raced into a 4-0 lead, the world number 19 collecting 16 of the first 22 points in the match, her backhand proving a particularly good weapon.

While Barty flourished, Wang sprayed the ball wide and long all too often and, although she got back into the set, nothing was going to stop her opponent moving ahead.

The second set was much more competitive, with both players spurning break chances before Barty finally found a way through to lead 4-3.

That solitary break was enough to seal her the title, Barty finishing things off with a delicately sliced backhand that spun out of Wang's reach.

Omnisport
NEWS
Mertens out of Elite Trophy after Goerges defeat
RELATED STORY
Battling Muguruza, Barty and Keys reach semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Wang through to final after crushing Muguruza
RELATED STORY
Keys out of WTA Elite Trophy with knee injury
RELATED STORY
Women with the most WTA Finals trophies
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals 2018: Probable finalists for the big trophy
RELATED STORY
Barty the only seed standing as Wuhan shocks continue
RELATED STORY
Toray Pan Pacific Open: Victoria Azarenka advances to the...
RELATED STORY
Halep breezes past Barty to set up Tsurenko clash on same...
RELATED STORY
Svitolina has 'nothing to prove' after WTA Finals triumph
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us