Red-hot Vekic to meet Pliskova in Brisbane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    04 Jan 2019, 18:19 IST
Donna Vekic - cropped
Donna Vekic celebrates her quarter-final win in Brisbane

Donna Vekic felt she played one of the best matches of her career as she routed 2018 finalist Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the Brisbane International to set up a semi-final meeting with Karolina Pliskova.

World number 34 Vekic needed just 56 minutes to thump Sasnovich 6-2 6-0 and reach the second Premier semi-final of her career.

"It was one of the most perfect matches I've ever played in my career. Everything was going well for me," said the 22-year-old Croatian.

However, Vekic is likely to face a stiff test in the last four against Pliskova, who won this event in 2017 and looked in fine form as she came through a topsy-turvy clash with Ajla Tomljanovic.

Pliskova hit 14 aces and 27 winners in a 6-1 1-6 6-1 victory and made only 16 unforced errors.

"It was a very strange match, but the beginning of the sets was very important," said the fifth seed.

"I've never had a match like this, but I'm just happy that I'm back in the semi-finals."

Pliskova and Vekic will meet on Saturday, with Naomi Osaka facing Lesia Tsurenko in the other semi-final tie.

