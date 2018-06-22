Wimbledon champion Muguruza confident despite Birmingham defeat

Garbine Muguruza has not started the grass-court season as she would have liked, but she continues to look forward to her Wimbledon defence.

Garbine Muguruza at the Birmingham Classic

Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the Birmingham Classic on Thursday, but reigning champion Petra Kvitova continued her title defence.

Top seed Muguruza was dealt a blow in her grass-court preparations ahead of her Wimbledon title defence as she was beaten in straight sets by Barbora Strycova.

The world number three had led in the second set but a collapse allowed Strycova to claim a notable scalp, even if Muguruza remains confident heading to SW19.

"I wish I would play more matches, but nothing really worries me. We have a lot of time now to prepare," she said. "In a way it's good."

There were no such problems for Kvitova, however, as she defeated Daria Gavrilova 6-2 6-2. She faces fifth seed Julia Goerges in the last eight after the German halted Ashleigh Barty's strong run.

At the Mallorca Open, both Anastasija Sevastova and Alison Riske fought back from a set down to progress at the expense of Antonia Lottner and Polona Hercog respectively.

Victoria Azarenka went out to Lucie Safarova in straight sets, but unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic is through thanks to a 6-3 6-3 result against Rebecca Peterson.