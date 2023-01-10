Who is WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin's spouse?

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has had multiple marriages in his life. However, he has been the most vocal about his current spouse’s life-changing support in his life. The Attitude Era’s poster boy has a soft spot beneath his tough exterior, although the latter is mostly reserved for The Rock.

Stone Cold’s legacy is common knowledge for WWE fans. A six-time world champion, Austin was one of the greatest smack-talking, chin-breaking babyfaces the promotion has ever produced. His heated feud with Vince McMahon is something the company tries to recreate constantly, even in the PG Era.

Having retired in 2003, Stone Cold Steve Austin continues to make sporadic appearances to this day. He had a one-off against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania last year which lived up to his hype. It remains to be seen when The Texas Rattlesnake strikes again.

Going lone-wolf on McMahon's authority was a handful for Austin but so were his relationships. Austin has been linked with multiple women in the past.

His first marriage to high school love Kathryn Burrhus lasted only two years (1990-92) as he was allegedly caught cheating with his WWE valet, Jeanie Adams. Subsequently, Austin married Jeanie (Lady Blosson) and the couple lasted seven years.

Another valet caught the rattlesnake’s eye in 2000. Debra Marshall was Stone Cold Steve Austin’s spouse for three years, but their relationship turned out to be the most controversial.

The 58-year old decided to tie the knot for the fourth time with Kristin Feres in 2009. Not much is known about Kristin’s background and work, although Stone Cold Steve Austin’s current spouse controls her husband’s properties in Nevada. She has also made several red carpet appearances alongside her hubby.

Stone Cold Steve Austin credits Kristin Feres for assisting him in regaining his health after battling with alcohol addiction, The Texas Rattlesnake even hit the salon, a miracle in itself, thanks to Kristin Austin’s advice. More on that below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s spouse gave him a life-altering experience

Steve Austin is first in line when it comes to hell-raising. However, when it comes to taking care of your body with manicures and pedicures, the role model for manliness prefers to be a stranger to the idea.

That was until Kristin arrived in his life. She forced him to go to the salon prior to his appearance on Redneck Island:

“When my wife says Steve you’re gonna get a manicure-pedicure, you know, I’m the man of the house and all that macho bullsh*t but when Kristin takes that tone, next thing you know, there we are walking into the damn salon.” (H/T EssentiallySports)

Stone Cold Steve Austin currently lives with Kristin Feres at the Broken Skulls Mansion in Nevada, United States. He has four children from his past marriages: Jade Adams, Cassidy Williams, Stephanie Williams, and Loren Williams.

