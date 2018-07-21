Cardinals' Carpenter makes history

Matt Carpenter

St Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter rewrote history with a stunning performance in an 18-5 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Three-time All-Star Carpenter went five for five with three home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and amassed 16 total bases on Friday.

That in and of itself is amazing, but it is not actually the incredible part. Carpenter did all of that in just six innings as St Louis led Chicago 15-1 after the top of that inning.

According to MLB, Carpenter is the first player in the history of the game to amass five extra-base hits in the first six innings of a game.

The most recent player to even tally five extra-base hits in a game was Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, who had two home runs and three doubles in an 11-1 win over the Detroit Tigers in 2017.

In all, 13 players have accomplished the feat, but none had ever done it in as few of innings as Carpenter.

Carpenter was removed from the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.