Martinez becomes first player to win Silver Slugger at two different positions

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    09 Nov 2018, 06:35 IST
martinez-jd-102718-usnews-getty-ftr
J.D. Martinez

Boston Red Sox star J.D. Martinez made history by becoming the first player to win a Silver Slugger at two different positions in the same year.

The 31-year-old took home the award as the American League designated hitter and as an outfielder on Thursday.

Martinez made 57 appearances in the outfield for Boston this season and he served as the designated hitter in 93 games.

Meanwhile, six players received their first Silver Slugger while the Cleveland Indians, Red Sox, Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks all had multiple winners.

Here is the complete list of the 2018 Silver Slugger Award winners:

American League

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals (second career)
First base: Jose Abreu, White Sox (second career)
Second base:  Jose Altuve, Astros (fifth career)
Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Indians (second career)
Third base: Jose Ramirez, Indians (second career)
Outfield: Mookie Betts, Red Sox (second career)
Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels (sixth career)
Outfield and DH: J.D. Martinez (second and third career)

National League

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Marlins (first career)
First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks (fourth career)
Second base: Javier Baez, Cubs (first career)
Shortstop: Trevor Story, Rockies (first career)
Third base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies (fourth career)
Outfield: Christian Yelich, Brewers (second career)
Outfield: David Peralta, Diamondbacks (first career)
Outfield: Nick Markakis, Braves (first career)
Pitcher: German Marquez, Rockies (first career)

