Mexican player Amador suspended in Japan for doping

TOKYO (AP) — Mexican infielder Japhet Amador has been suspended for six months by Nippon Professional Baseball for a doping violation.

The 31-year-old slugger, who has been out since Aug. 3 with abdominal pain, tested positive for the banned substances chlorthalidone and furosemide, NPB said on Thursday.

Both are diuretic drugs used in the treatment of high blood pressure. Diuretics are banned because they can be used to mask the presence of performance-enhancing substances in the bloodstream.

Amador denied knowingly taking a banned substance at a hearing in July but did not file an appeal over the test results.

In 62 games for the Rakuten Eagles this year, Amador posted a .269 batting average with 20 home runs.

Amador joined the Eagles in 2016, a year after leading the Mexican Baseball League in home runs.