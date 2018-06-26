Snell pitches Rays to 11-0 win against Nationals

ST. PETRSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Kevin Kiermaier hit a grand slam and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Washington Nationals 11-0 on Monday night.

Wilson Ramos homered twice and rookie Jake Bauers had four hits in the Rays' fourth straight win.

Snell (10-4) walked Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to open the game before retiring 18 straight, striking out five straight at one point. Anthony Rendon doubled leading off the seventh for the first of Washington's two hits.

Kiermaier's first home run of the season came during a six-run second inning against Gio Gonzalez (6-5).

It was the eighth loss in 11 games for the Nationals.

YANKEES 4, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Loaisiga took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Aaron Judge ripped his 20th homer and the Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak.

Loaisiga (2-0) didn't allow a hit until Jorge Alfaro lined a single to right leading off the sixth. He struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings in his third start after jumping from Double-A to the majors.

Philadelphia's Vince Velasquez (5-8) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings.

Aroldis Chapman got four outs for his 23rd save in 24 tries.

BRAVES 5, REDS 4, 11 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered in the 11th inning off Dylan Floro (0-1), and Atlanta snapped Cincinnati's seven-game winning streak.

Albies knocked Floro's first pitch, a changeup, into the right-field seats. Albies doubled twice and scored two runs before hitting Atlanta's fifth game-ending homer this season.

The NL East-leading Braves have won eight of 12. They improved to 2-8 in extra innings.

Rain delayed the start of the game by 1 hour, 20 minutes.

Luke Jackson (1-0), the seventh Atlanta pitcher, faced four batters in the 11th to earn the win.

DODGERS 2, CUBS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kenta Maeda pitched seven scoreless innings and Enrique Hernandez homered for the third time in two games for Los Angeles.

Maeda (5-4) struck out nine and allowed three singles, helping the Dodgers improved to 16-5 in June. Kenley Jansen gave up deep a sacrifice fly to Javier Baez in the ninth inning before closing out the Cubs for his 20th save.

Chicago lost its fifth straight after getting swept over four games at Cincinnati. The Cubs have scored a combined 13 runs over their past five games. Cubs starter Duane Underwood Jr. (0-1) took the loss in his major league debut.

Chris Taylor added a pinch homer in the eighth, his ninth of the season. It was the second pinch homer of his career.

CARDINALS 4, INDIANS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Spot starter John Gant (2-2) pitched one-hit ball over a career-high seven innings and Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run double for St. Louis

It was the third consecutive win for the Cardinals and the 10,000th regular season victory for the franchise. St. Louis joined the Braves, Cubs, Giants, Pirates and Dodgers among NL teams to reach the milestone.

Cleveland had won seven straight. Mike Clevinger (6-3) allowed two runs over five innings, and the Indians had just four hits.

St. Louis closer Bud Norris relieved Austin Gomber with two on and no outs in the ninth. He got a strikeout and a double play to record his 15th save.

ATHLETICS 5, TIGERS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the top of the ninth inning to lift Oakland over Detroit on a historic day for Edwin Jackson.

Jackson allowed a run and six hits in six innings in his first appearance for the A's, tying a record by playing for his 13th major league team. Called up from Triple-A, the 34-year-old righty matched the mark for most clubs set by former reliever Octavio Dotel.

The A's trailed 4-1 after Nicholas Castellanos hit a three-run homer in the seventh, but Oakland scored three in the eighth off Joe Jimenez. Then Lowrie connected for his 12th homer, barely fair down the line in right field off Shane Greene (2-4).

Lou Trivino (6-1) got the win in relief, and Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 18th save. The A's have won seven of nine.

BLUE JAYS 6, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Toronto's Curtis Granderson homered in consecutive at-bats against Justin Verlander, and Randal Grichuk added a two-run shot and a huge defensive play.

Granderson's leadoff shot in the fifth tied it at 3. He connected again with two out in the seventh, belting an opposite-field drive off Verlander (9-3).

Grichuk's soaring home run came against Will Harris and made it 6-3 with two out in the eighth.

Grichuk then reached over the short wall in right field to rob George Springer of a homer with two on and no outs in the ninth.

Toronto's J.A. Happ (10-3) got his sixth straight win. Seung-hwan Oh worked the ninth for his second save.

RANGERS 7, PADRES 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shin-Soo Choo extended his career-best on-base streak to 38 games with three hits, including the tiebreaking RBI single in Texas' strange five-run outburst.

Robinson Chirinos had two hits and two RBIs for Texas, which has won eight of its last nine games. Tony Barnette (2-0) got the win, and Keone Kela worked the ninth for his 19th save in 19 chances.

All five Rangers runs in the decisive sixth inning came after it appeared that Chirinos had struck out for the second out with two runners on base. It looked as if Austin Hedges had the ball secured in his mitt that kicked up the dirt when he reached down.

Umpire Tony Randazzo initially indicated Chirinos was out. But that was changed to a foul ball after a discussion among all four umpires, and Chirinos lined an RBI single on the next pitch by Craig Stammen (4-1).

MARINERS 5, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dee Gordon's slick seventh-inning bunt was the lone hit in a two-run uprising that put Seattle ahead for good, and the Mariners beat the Orioles for just their second win in eight games.

Denard Span homered for the Mariners, who benefited from 10 walks and a pivotal wild pitch to get back on track.

Felix Hernandez (7-6) allowed three runs on four hits over six innings, and Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his major league-leading 28th save.

Jonathan Schoop homered and had two RBIs for the Orioles. Miguel Castro (2-3) got the loss.

MARLINS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 5

MIAMI (AP) — Brian Anderson and Cameron Maybin each drove in two runs, helping Miami spoil Shelby Miller's return to the mound after missing over a year for Tommy John surgery.

Dan Straily (3-3) allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings for the Marlins, who have won three in a row. Justin Bour hit his 13th homer.

Miller (0-1) made his first start since April 23, 2017. He gave up six hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

PIRATES 6, METS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bell hit a two-run homer, Gregory Polanco also went deep and the Pirates took advantage of some dreadful defense by the Mets to snap a five-game losing streak.

In a series opener between tumbling teams, Pittsburgh built a five-run lead and held on to hand the Mets their seventh straight defeat before a mostly quiet crowd of 22,135. New York is 6-24 in its last 30 games.

Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon (5-6) allowed two runs in six-plus innings. Felipe Vazquez struck out the side for his 15th save.

Two errors in the first three innings by rookie third baseman Luis Guillorme — touted as a slick fielder — led directly to a pair of unearned runs against Mets starter Seth Lugo (2-3).

ROYALS 2, ANGELS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, helping the Royals beat the Angels in the makeup of a game that was frozen out in April.

Kevin McCarthy struck out Chris Young and retired Ian Kinsler to strand a runner on third base in the eighth, and Wily Peralta ended the three-hitter by working around Albert Pujols' single in the ninth. It was the first save for the longtime starter in 136 career big league games.

Keller (2-2) struck out six and walked two in his fifth career big league start. Lucas Duda and Rosell Herrera each drove in a run for Kansas City.

Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs (6-5), who was scratched from his start last week with right hamstring tightness, allowed one run in seven innings.