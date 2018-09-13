Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Packers taking Aaron Rodgers' injury 'day by day'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    13 Sep 2018, 05:03 IST
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers remains in contention to play in week two but the Green Bay Packers are treating the quarterback's status as "day by day" after he hurt his knee against the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers injured his leg against the Bears but came back to lead the Packers to a stunning 24-23 opening-week victory in the NFL.

The star QB sustained the problem after Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris fell on him with just over nine minutes remaining before half-time and left the field on a cart, but surprised everyone by coming back out for the second half.

Rodgers completed 17 of 23 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns to inspire the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in Green Bay history.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said: "Obviously there’s the hope of playing.

"He’ll be given the whole week to get ready. We’ll take it day by day and learn as we go."

Green Bay have yet to determine if Rodgers will even be able to practice at all this week ahead of their home opener.

"He'll be in the rehab group today," McCarthy added. "He's always responded. He puts a lot of extra time in. We'll see what tomorrow brings."

The Packers are slated to host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

