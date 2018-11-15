×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Red Sox give manager Cora contract extension through at least 2021

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    15 Nov 2018, 04:52 IST
Alex Cora Boston Red Sox World Series 28102018
Alex Cora Boston Red Sox World Series 28102018

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was given a contract extension after leading the team to their first World Series title since 2013.

The Red Sox announced they have given Cora an extension through 2021 with a club option for 2022.

Cora led the Red Sox to 108 wins and a World Series title in his first year as the team's manager.

"We have consistently been impressed by Alex at every turn," Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said.

"His knowledge of the game, ability to connect with our players, and his incredible instincts and decisiveness led us to a historic championship season.

"We know we are in good hands, and could not be more pleased to know he will be with us for the foreseeable future."

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said: "Alex did a tremendous job for our club all year long and we wanted to reward him for his efforts after an amazing season.

"We are extremely happy that he will be with us and leading our club on the field."

Cora finished second to the Oakland Athletics' Bob Melvin for American League manager of the year on Tuesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Cora-nation! Rookie manager leads Red Sox to championship
RELATED STORY
Parade fetes Red Sox; trophy, manager Cora hit by beer cans
RELATED STORY
Red Sox manager Alex Cora ejected from Game 1 of ALCS
RELATED STORY
Cora guides Red Sox, inspires team back home in Puerto Rico
RELATED STORY
Cora has put players 1st during Red Sox run to World Series
RELATED STORY
Sale, Cora make early exits as Red Sox lose ALCS opener
RELATED STORY
Sale back with Red Sox, tells Cora he's 'good enough' to go
RELATED STORY
Red Sox beat Orioles 6-2 to clinch home field through Series
RELATED STORY
Shields shuts down Red Sox in 8-0 White Sox win
RELATED STORY
Red Sox clinch 3rd straight AL East title with win at Yanks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us