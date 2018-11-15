Red Sox give manager Cora contract extension through at least 2021

Alex Cora Boston Red Sox World Series 28102018

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was given a contract extension after leading the team to their first World Series title since 2013.

The Red Sox announced they have given Cora an extension through 2021 with a club option for 2022.

Cora led the Red Sox to 108 wins and a World Series title in his first year as the team's manager.

"We have consistently been impressed by Alex at every turn," Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said.

"His knowledge of the game, ability to connect with our players, and his incredible instincts and decisiveness led us to a historic championship season.

"We know we are in good hands, and could not be more pleased to know he will be with us for the foreseeable future."

#RedSox and manager Alex Cora today agreed to new terms on a contract, including a one-year extension through the 2021 season, with a club option for 2022.



President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement. pic.twitter.com/HKLYJh392m — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 14, 2018

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said: "Alex did a tremendous job for our club all year long and we wanted to reward him for his efforts after an amazing season.

"We are extremely happy that he will be with us and leading our club on the field."

Cora finished second to the Oakland Athletics' Bob Melvin for American League manager of the year on Tuesday.