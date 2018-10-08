Rockies' wait for title will extend past a quarter century

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's wait for a World Series title will extend past a quarter century.

The Rockies scored in one of 28 innings against Milwaukee, hit .146 with three extra-base hits, no homers and two runs — none in their last 19 innings.

So much for a return to the thin air of Coors Field to spark a dormant offense.

Colorado was swept in the best-of-five NL Division Series when Milwaukee won 6-0 Sunday. The Rockies, an expansion team that started play in 1993, are 2-11 in the postseason since reaching their only World Series 11 years ago.

Rockies fans have a long winter to lament manager Bud Black's decision to start German Marquez in Game 3 rather than hometown hero Kyle Freeland, who was 17-7 and pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the 2-1 wild-card win at Wrigley Field last Tuesday.

After losing the NL West tiebreaker 5-2 in Los Angeles to the Dodgers and flying to Chicago for the win over the Cubs, the Rockies seemed flat as they lost 3-2 in 10 innings at Miller Park and then 4-0.

"It just feels good when you step off the plane, you smell Colorado air," third baseman Nolan Arenado said before Sunday's defeat on a cold, wet afternoon.

Freeland looked ahead to a Game 4 on Monday night and was excited.

"'I have full confidence in Marquez going out there and doing his job tonight," he said.

He didn't mention a similar faith in the Rockies' offense.

Marquez allowed two earned runs and seven hits in five innings. Milwaukee capitalized on the thin air with home runs from Jesus Aguilar in the fourth and then back-to-back drive by Orlando Arcia and Keon Broxton in the ninth off closer Wade Davis.

Arenado, eligible for free agency after the 2019 season, issued a challenge to teammates and the organization in July, suggesting he wanted to play in meaningful autumn games.

They did just that, but Arenado went 3 for 16 in the series, although he flashed the glove that could turn help him earn free-agent riches.

Fellow All-Stars Charlie Blackmon (2 for 15) and Trevor Story (5 for 18) also failed to emulate their regular-season grooves at the plate, and Carlos Gonzalez went 2 for 12.

Colorado won nine of its last 10 regular season games to force a one-game playoff with the Dodgers. The Rockies' 91-72 record and .562 winning percentage was second-best in franchise history. They reached the playoffs for the second straight season, a franchise first.

That isn't enough anymore.

