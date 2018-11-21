×
Cavaliers, J.R. Smith parting ways amid stormy season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
21 Nov 2018
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Disgruntled Cavaliers forward J.R. Smith has gotten his wish: He is parting ways with Cleveland.

The Cavaliers announced Tuesday that Smith "will no longer be with team as the organization works with JR and his representation regarding his future."

Smith requested a trade earlier this season. The 33-year-old has been dismayed with his role and the team's direction in the first season since LeBron James left for the second time as a free agent.

Smith's departure is the latest upheaval in a stormy season for Cleveland, which is league-worst 2-13. Coach Tyronn Lue was fired last month and All-Star forward Kevin Love is sidelined indefinitely following foot surgery.

Smith came to the Cavaliers in a trade from the Knicks in 2015. While his play has been inconsistent, Smith was a major contributor on Cleveland's 2016 championship team.

The Cavs wished Smith and his family well and thanked him for his contributions.

