Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Celtics' Hayward undergoes surgery, expected to make training camp

Forward Gordon Hayward is edging closer to a return for the Boston Celtics.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 07:59 IST
66
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward should be back on the court by the start of training camp.

The 28-year-old underwent successful surgery to remove a plate and screws from his injured left leg, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hayward is expected to resume basketball activities in six to eight weeks.

Hayward signed a four-year, $128million contract with the Celtics in July. But, he suffered a gruesome leg injury in Boston's 2017-18 opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers and missed the rest of the season.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz. He averaged 21.9 points and was named an All-Star for the first time in 2016-17.

Hayward played for current Celtics coach Brad Stevens at Butler from 2008-10.

The Celtics finished 2017-18 with a 55-27 record. They advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, where they fell to the Cavaliers in seven games.

Boston star Kyrie Irving was limited to 60 games in the regular season and missed the entire playoffs after he underwent two knee surgeries.

NBA: The future of the Boston Celtics looks bright
RELATED STORY
Thomas undergoes hip surgery, expected to be ready for...
RELATED STORY
Boston's Gordon Hayward says he still hopes to play this...
RELATED STORY
Celtics' Ainge: Prepared to stand pat this summer (maybe)
RELATED STORY
Celtics's Kyrie Irving to miss playoffs after surgery
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge believes Kyrie...
RELATED STORY
Connected at hip: Cavs, Celtics intertwined since big trade
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving to miss the rest of the...
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Hayward jogs without assistance as recovery moves...
RELATED STORY
LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...