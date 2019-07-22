×
Crazy trade frenzy is great for NBA - Nowitzki

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    22 Jul 2019, 16:30 IST
Nowitzkicropped
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki has never known anything like this offseason's "crazy" NBA free agency frenzy, which he believes is "good for the business."

NBA Finals MVP Kahwi Leonard is among the high-profile stars to have moved on, leaving champions the Toronto Raptors to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kevin Durant swapped the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets, while Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul swapped places as the former left the Oklahoma City Thunder to link up with the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Jimmy Butler and Anthony Davis are among the other stars to have moved on to pastures new.

Retired Dallas Mavericks great Nowitzki has found it hard to keep track of all the deals, but says they will be great for the competition.

"It's definitely crazy. I was very surprised," said the German, who played in a charity football match in his homeland last weekend.

"I've been in Europe for three weeks now and every day when I've switched on my phone there's been another announcement that someone had joined another team.

"I can't remember a time in my 20-year career when so many top players have changed teams. It was a crazy summer, but it's good for the business.

"There's been a lot of media coverage and it will be a crazy season. There's a lot going on."

