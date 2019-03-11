×
Durant will be 'all right', says Warriors coach Kerr

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    11 Mar 2019, 14:51 IST
KevinDurant - cropped
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant will be "all right" after sustaining an ankle contusion in the Golden State Warriors' surprise loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, according to Steve Kerr.

Ten-time All-Star Durant landed on DeAndre Ayton's foot and rolled his right ankle in the fourth quarter of the 115-111 defeat at Oracle Arena, leaving the game and not returning.

Head coach Kerr was unsure whether the Warriors forward, who scored 25 points in 30 minutes, would require an MRI on the injury but did not sound overly concerned ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the in-form Houston Rockets.

"I think he's going to be all right. He had an ankle contusion, but I don't think it's bad. I talked to him briefly, he didn't seem to think it was too bad," said Kerr.

Phoenix's victory ended an 18-game losing streak against the Warriors, with star guard Devin Booker dropping 13 straight points in the fourth quarter en route to a total of 37.

It was the Warriors' fourth loss in their past six matches, but they still sit top of the Western Conference with a record of 45-21.

Kerr said: "The Suns were great. They've been through a tough season and they've played really well lately. They beat Milwaukee at home last week, so we knew they weren't going to be a pushover.

"They came in and kicked our butts. Good moment for them, great game for them, I'm happy for them, I know the frustration they've felt all year and it was the right outcome. They beat the crap out of us."

Stephen Curry contributed 18 points but was four-of-15 from three-point range and admitted Golden State feel "uncomfortable" as they seek a third straight championship.

"Let's not forget last year was way worse than this, way worse than this, with injuries and things like that. We have pretty much everybody healthy," said Curry.

"We talked about the things we need to get better at going into the playoffs and just haven't done it. It's an uncomfortable feeling, which I think we like right now.

"We're getting challenged, we're getting teams' best shots."

Omnisport
NEWS
