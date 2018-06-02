Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Lue says Cavs 'have the blueprint' to win NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue believes his team now know what it takes to beat the Golden State Warriors.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 08:05 IST
36
Lue-Tyronn-USNews-060118-ftr-getty
Tyronn Lue

The Cavaliers suffered a crushing overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors in game one of the NBA Finals, but Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said his team can take positives from the game.

Cleveland had a chance to win in the game's final moments when George Hill stepped to the free-throw line with 4.7 seconds left and the Cavaliers trailing 107-106. He hit the first shot to tie the score before missing the second.

J.R. Smith rebounded Hill's miss but, instead of going up for a shot or passing the ball, he dribbled to half court, running out the clock. The Cavaliers went on to fall 124-114 in the extra period.

"Listen, we're not broken," Lue told reporters on Friday.

"We see what we need to do and how we need to perform to win. We have the blueprint and now we need to execute at a higher level."

He added: "The team understands we had a chance to win that game but we didn't. We have to move on. We can't dwell on it."

Hill said he was up almost the entire night thinking about the missed free-throw.

"As a player, a competitive guy, I was put in a situation to help my team win a game and I didn't come through," Hill said. "So for me, it sucked, it was one of the worst feelings ever… I blew that opportunity. But the good thing is it's a seven-game series."

LeBron James scored 51 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed eight rebounds in the losing effort.

The Warriors and Cavaliers meet in game two on Sunday.

Cavs' Lue not satisfied with just one win
RELATED STORY
Cavs' Kevin Love questionable for NBA Finals opener due...
RELATED STORY
5 keys for the Cavaliers to win the NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
LeBron James: Cavs worried about Lue health
RELATED STORY
Cavs' Love satisfied as strained season leads to NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
LeBron's game-seven showing his best ever, insists Lue
RELATED STORY
Late call leaves Lue frustrated as Cavs come up short
RELATED STORY
Warriors withstand James' 51 points to win NBA Finals Game 1
RELATED STORY
Lue: Cavs must be tougher against Celtics
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals: 5 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...