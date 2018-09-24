Cricket Australia closes investigation into Moeen claim

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 63 // 24 Sep 2018, 15:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England all-rounder Moeen Ali

Cricket Australia (CA) has closed its inquiry into Moeen Ali's claim he was abused during the 2015 Ashes having found no "new additional evidence".

In his upcoming autobiography, part of which was published in The Times, England all-rounder Moeen alleged that he was called "Osama" by "an Australian player" during the first Test in Cardiff.

Moeen, who is of Muslim faith, did not name publicly name the player, who he revealed had claimed he said "part-timer".

England coach Trevor Bayliss raised the issue at the time with his Australian counterpart Darren Lehmann and CA announced it would explore the incident again when Moeen's allegation was published earlier this month.

The CA has now announced that investigation has been brought to an end after yielding no fresh evidence.

A CA spokesman said: "We have followed up with the ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] and our team management and confirmed that the incident was investigated at the time, with a response provided to Moeen.

"Moeen elected not to progress the matter any further and we have not been able to ascertain any new additional evidence through our enquiries.

"As such, the matter is considered closed.

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to remarks of this nature, they have no place in our sport, or in society and any allegations raised with us are treated seriously and respectfully.

"Representatives of our country are expected to uphold a high standard of behaviours and values, and they are fully aware of the consequences should they fail to do this."