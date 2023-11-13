Arjuna Ranatunga: "SLC being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah"

Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has accused Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) of 'running' and 'ruining' Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC).

Ranatunga's comments came days after the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended SLC for failing to 'manage its affairs autonomously'. Before that, the Sri Lankan parliament unanimously passed a resolution calling for the sacking of the 'allegedly corrupt SLC management. ICC considered it as political interference.

“Because of the connection between SLC officials and Jay Shah they (the BCCI) are under the impression that they can trample and control SLC,” Ranatunga was quoted by Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror.

“Jay Shah is running Sri Lanka Cricket. SLC is being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah. One man in India is ruining Sri Lankan cricket. He is only powerful because of his father, who is India’s home Minister," he added.

Ranatunga has been in the thick of the tumultuous time in the SLC. A few weeks ago, the country's sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the SLC staff and appointed the former captain as head of an interim governing committee.

That decision was quashed by Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal, which also restored the officials pending further inquiry. The government then got the aforementioned resolution passed in the parliament.

The ICC's move, meanwhile, is being seen only as a warning for now. The call for a suspension was said to be made by the SLC staff itself, which is under pressure from the government but seems to have the backing of the ICC.

"We should investigate how we ended up here" - Arjuna Ranatunga

In an interview with Ada Derana, Ranatunga asked for an investigation into the entire fiasco to weed out people who "betrayed" Sri Lanka.

"We should investigate how we ended up here and expose everyone responsible for leading us here," he said. "If there's a system that allows someone to betray the entire country for self-protection, the President should take tough decisions by conduction proper investigations. This is the best time to clean this up."

Sri Lanka are out of the 2023 men's World Cup and the men's and women's teams don't have any international matches scheduled for the next few weeks.