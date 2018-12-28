×
Kyrgios says bitten by spider ahead of Brisbane title defence

PTI
NEWS
News
22   //    28 Dec 2018, 10:52 IST

2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 2
2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 2

B

risbane, Dec 28 (AFP) Temperamental Australian star Nick Kyrgios revealed on Friday he was bitten by a spider over Christmas ahead of his defence of the Brisbane International.

The fiery 23-year-old posted a short video on his Instagram account showing him with what appeared to be a drip in his arm and being treated by medics.

"This spider bite outta contro," a caption to the video said.

He added to his nearly one million followers: "Got a spider bite on my foot. Christmas different every year."

Local reports said he spent the festive season in a Canberra hospital but was still on track to be in Brisbane for the tournament that starts on Monday.

Kyrgios finished his season early in October after an elbow injury forced him out of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Returning home to prepare for 2019, the world number 35 admitted last month he was working through mental health issues that had plagued him throughout the year.

"I'm starting to see some psychologists and trying to get on top of my mental health," he said then.

The supremely talented but combustible Kyrgios has become infamous for his public outbursts and meltdowns on court.

His win in Brisbane was his only title success in 2018

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
