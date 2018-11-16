×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Asensio wants to 'feel more important' at Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    16 Nov 2018, 00:14 IST
marcoasensio - Cropped
Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio says he needs to "feel more important" at Real Madrid, but again expressed a belief that there are others in the squad that need to lead the team.

Spain forward Asensio has this season only shown flashes of the talent that has made him one of European football's brightest prospects, with Los Blancos struggling for top form.

A 5-1 Clasico thrashing at the hands of Barcelona last month spelled the end for Julen Lopetegui's short and forgettable reign as head coach, with new boss Santiago Solari overseeing an upturn in performances since then.

This week, Asensio caused a stir when discussing his role at Madrid when he said: "I don't think it's for me to carry the team. There are players who are much more experienced, have more years playing under their belts and more status than I have and they're the ones who have to lead the team."

Asensio dialled back on those comments during an interview with Spanish broadcaster RTVE on Thursday, calling for more faith to be shown in his abilities, but still suggested he is not one of the team's main leaders.

"I'm still young, there are players that have to lead the team," he said.

"I want to make a bigger contribution to the club, to feel more important and I also need to have that confidence and for the club to give me that responsibility."

Asensio also believes too much focus is placed on his performances.

He added: "It seems like the whole world came down on me.

"When you have a good game, you're the best. And when you don't hit one into the top corner, people get on your back a bit.

"This bad month we've had hasn't made me change the way I think, and I know the situation will change."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Can Marco Asensio succeed Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Asensio: It's not for me to lead Madrid
RELATED STORY
6 problems Santiago Solari must fix to succeed at Real...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Marco Asensio is the future of Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Asensio never considered Real Madrid exit
RELATED STORY
Asensio won't rule out future away from Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Analyzing the suitability of Asensio or...
RELATED STORY
What happened to Marco Asensio ?
RELATED STORY
Asensio as false nine at Real Madrid an option for Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The aftershocks of Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Today SOU BUR 06:30 PM South Sudan vs Burundi
18 Nov MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
18 Nov ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
18 Nov KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
18 Nov RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
18 Nov MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
18 Nov SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
18 Nov LES TAN 07:30 PM Lesotho vs Tanzania
18 Nov CON CON 08:00 PM Congo vs Congo DR
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us