×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aston Villa appoint Smith with Terry as assistant

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    11 Oct 2018, 03:41 IST
Dean Smith - cropped
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Aston Villa have appointed Dean Smith as their new head coach, with former England and Chelsea captain John Terry as his assistant.

Smith – a lifelong Villa supporter – joins from Championship rivals Brentford and replaces Steve Bruce, who was dismissed on October 3 after a run of one win in nine games left them in the bottom half of the table.

Terry, who announced his retirement from playing on Sunday, spent last season with Villa, who have also announced Jesus Garcia Pitarch as their new sporting director.

Pitarch has previously been director of football at Valencia and Atletico Madrid in his native Spain.

Villa's CEO Christian Purslow said: "These three appointments represent the start of a new era and direction at Aston Villa and we are delighted to secure their services after an extensive search.

"Dean has a clear and successful coaching philosophy as well as a real understanding of Aston Villa. He is also knowledgeable about the Championship.

On Terry's return, he added: "John is one of the most decorated players in English football, has an affinity with the club and is ready to make the next step in his career working alongside Dean.

"And Jesus also brings a huge amount of experience in his particular role having worked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe. He will ensure the club has an integrated approach running from the academy through the Under-23s and into the first-team."

Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry and long-time Jose Mourinho assistant Rui Faria had both been linked with the vacant post since Bruce's departure. 

Omnisport
NEWS
5 potential managers for Aston Villa 
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as reports suggest Thierry Henry might...
RELATED STORY
Aston Villa fans react to reports of a bid to re-sign...
RELATED STORY
Bruce sacked as Villa manager
RELATED STORY
No Villa contact for Henry - Martinez
RELATED STORY
Twitter reactions as John Terry retired after 23 years of...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Former Chelsea captain John Terry retires
RELATED STORY
Fans pay their tributes as John Terry announces...
RELATED STORY
Rodgers reaffirms Celtic commitment amid Aston Villa links
RELATED STORY
Former England captain John Terry announces his retirement
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
10 Oct ETH KEN 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Kenya
13 Oct ALG BEN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Benin
13 Oct SOU SEY 06:30 PM South Africa vs Seychelles
13 Oct UGA LES 06:30 PM Uganda vs Lesotho
13 Oct MOZ NAM 08:30 PM Mozambique vs Namibia
13 Oct EQU MAD 08:30 PM Equatorial Guinea vs Madagascar
13 Oct CON ZIM 11:00 PM Congo DR vs Zimbabwe
13 Oct MOR COM 11:30 PM Morocco vs Comoros
13 Oct TUN NIG 11:45 PM Tunisia vs Niger
International Friendlies 2018
13 Oct CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us