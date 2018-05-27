Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Barcelona congratulate Champions League winners Real Madrid

    As Real Madrid celebrated more Champions League success, Barcelona used Twitter to congratulate Zinedine Zidane's men.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 04:22 IST
    3.71K
    RealMadrid-cropped
    Real Madrid celebrate their Champions League triumph

    Barcelona congratulated bitter Spanish rivals Real Madrid on their Champions League triumph against Liverpool.

    Madrid earned a third successive Champions League title after defeating Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev on Saturday.

    Substitute Gareth Bale scored a brace to lead Madrid to their 13th European crown, after Karim Benzema's opener was cancelled out by Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in the second half.

    As Madrid celebrated more Champions League success, LaLiga holders Barca used Twitter to congratulate Zinedine Zidane's men.

    "Congratulations to @realmadrid for winning the 2017/18 Champions League title," Barca wrote.

    Former Barca captain Carles Puyol also congratulated the capital club via social media on Saturday.

    Puyol, who won three Champions League titles during his trophy-laden career at Barca which ended in 2014, tweeted: "Congratulations #RealMadrid, four Champions Leagues in five years, one more than Barca have in their history.

    "We have to review our priorities."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
    I want Real Madrid to lose Champions League final - Alba
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Who will win the Champions...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: How Real Madrid Should Line Up...
    RELATED STORY
    3 reasons why Liverpool will humble Real Madrid in the...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Champions League Final Combined XI 
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Can great deeds of the past fuel...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points from the...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Champions League final in Opta...
    RELATED STORY
    Twitter erupts as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018