×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bayern pressures Dortmund with 4-0 rout in Hannover

Associated Press
NEWS
News
54   //    15 Dec 2018, 22:17 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich put some pressure on Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund by routing Hannover 4-0 on Saturday.

Bayern's away victory and helped the six-time defending champion close the gap behind Dortmund to six points ahead of the leader's home game against Werder Bremen later Saturday.

Joshua Kimmich got Bayern off to a flying start, firing on the volley inside the far post after just a minute played.

David Alaba scored the second with a hammer-shot from 20 meters inside the top corner.

Serge Gnabry got the third early in the second half, long after the home side had given up hope of getting something from the game.

Michael Esser was Hannover's best player but the unfortunate goalkeeper was unable to prevent Robert Lewandowski from claiming his 10th goal of the season after the hour mark.

Hannover, which was fortunate not to concede more, dropped to last in the table.

Second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach was held at Hoffenheim to 0-0 and is level on points with Bayern.

Also, Mario Gomez scored twice for Stuttgart to beat Hertha Berlin 2-1, Schalke was held at Augsburg to 1-1, and Fortuna Duesseldorf enjoyed a rare win, 2-0 at home over Freiburg.

Associated Press
NEWS
Hannover holds Borussia Dortmund to 0-0 in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Gladbach reclaims 2nd place from Bayern in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Bayern held by Freiburg at home, Dortmund wins in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Dortmund stretches lead, Bayern keeps pace in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: How Dortmund could...
RELATED STORY
Hertha holds Dortmund 2-2, Bayern moves up in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Bayern ends winless streak, Dortmund continues to impress
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
RELATED STORY
Bayern loses to 'Gladbach, Dortmund wins dramatic game 4-3
RELATED STORY
Robben out until January as Bayern look to avoid serious...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us