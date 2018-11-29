Brazil's Atletico Paranaense reaches Copa Sudamericana final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's Atletico Paranaense is the first finalist of the Copa Sudamericana, South America's second most prestigious soccer club tournament.

The Southern Brazil team beat Fluminense 2-0 on Wednesday and advanced with a 4-0 aggregate win.

The goals at the historic Maracana stadium were scored by Nikao at 4 minutes and Bruno Guimaraes at 54.

Atletico has never played the Copa Sudamericana final.

The team is in seventh position in the Brazilian championship, which ends next weekend.

Upset fans of Rio de Janeiro giants Fluminense revolted against police and adversaries after Atletico's second goal.

The Brazilians will face a Colombian team in the final.

Junior Barranquilla will host Santa Fe on Thursday with a comfortable a 2-0 advantage.

The winner of Copa Sudamericana will qualify for next year's prestigious Copa Libertadores.