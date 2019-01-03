×
Burnley out of EPL bottom 3 after 2-1 win at Huddersfield

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    03 Jan 2019, 04:04 IST
AP Image

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Burnley climbed out of the Premier League's relegation zone by coming from behind to beat last-place Huddersfield 2-1 on Wednesday.

Ashley Barnes scored the 74th-minute winner, after Chris Wood canceled out Steve Mounie's first-half opener for Huddersfield.

The hosts slumped to a club-record eighth straight loss, leaving them four points adrift at the bottom. They never recovered from having center back Christopher Schindler sent off for two yellow cards soon after Wood's 40th-minute goal.

It seemed Schindler didn't realize he had already been booked when he hauled down Dwight McNeil on the edge of the penalty area for a second yellow. The German protested after being dismissed.

Burnley also ended the match with 10 men after substitute Robbie Brady's straight red card for a cynical challenge on Isaac Mbenza in the closing stages.

Burnley's first league win on the road since the end of September lifted the team up to 16th place.

